Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0753 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $75.50 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinTiger and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00611945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010083 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000444 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, BigONE, Huobi, Gate.io, BitMart, Bibox, OKEx, FCoin, LBank, ZB.COM, RightBTC, EXX, Kucoin, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, CoinEx, CoinTiger, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

