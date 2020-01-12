Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth $89,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth $206,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,474. The firm has a market cap of $297.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%. Research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

