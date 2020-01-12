Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,032 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,729 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,452,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,568. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

