Comparing New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and LAIX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $3.10 billion 6.04 $238.07 million $1.50 87.41 LAIX $92.68 million 2.58 -$70.99 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 9.79% 14.22% 6.94% LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98%

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and LAIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 0 8 0 3.00 LAIX 1 1 0 0 1.50

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus price target of $123.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. LAIX has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LAIX is more favorable than New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats LAIX on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.