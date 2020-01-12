Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €66.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.19 ($75.80).

Basf stock opened at €65.83 ($76.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

