Crowd Machine Price Hits $0.0004 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $165,770.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, BitForex and Bancor Network. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.02003696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00187405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00123778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.