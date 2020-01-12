Crown (CRW) Reaches One Day Volume of $690.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $690.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Braziliex and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,829,238 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Braziliex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

