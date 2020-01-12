CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 349,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 177.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

