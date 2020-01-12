CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other CUI Global news, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 430,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 154,881 shares of company stock valued at $166,681 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 37,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. CUI Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

