Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Down 49.5% in December

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Culp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Culp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $3,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

