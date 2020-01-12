Curecoin (CURE) Market Capitalization Tops $788,106.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $788,106.00 and approximately $554.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00612804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010054 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,394,600 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

