DAOstack Price Tops $0.12 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $8,536.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.02003696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00187405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00123778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

