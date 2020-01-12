DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0119

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $674,188.00 and approximately $3,711.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00049816 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004672 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000654 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

