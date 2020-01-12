Denarius Price Hits $0.0961 on Major Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $670,644.00 and $992.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,980,455 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

