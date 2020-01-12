DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $56.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.77.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 882,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,283. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

