Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.23 ($21.20).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

