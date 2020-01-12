Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.22 ($53.75).

Covestro stock opened at €40.64 ($47.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. Covestro has a 1 year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 1 year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.03 and a 200-day moving average of €42.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

