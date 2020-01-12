Digital Insurance Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $612,787.00 and $2.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

