DigitalBits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66,489.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $66,489.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00802715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000842 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,921,480 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

