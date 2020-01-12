Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches One Day Volume of $127,524.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $127,524.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $50.77 or 0.00623892 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

