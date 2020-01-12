Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0418 on Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $36,826.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Tidex, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Allcoin, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

