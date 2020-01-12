Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dycom Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 18.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 309,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,589. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

