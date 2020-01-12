eBoost Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. eBoost has a market cap of $260,473.00 and $48.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

