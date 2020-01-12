Ethersocial (ESN) Market Cap Hits $89,978.00

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Ethersocial has a total market capitalization of $89,978.00 and $42.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethersocial has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethersocial coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01970670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00186831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000591 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124975 BTC.

Ethersocial Profile

Ethersocial is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 76,856,734 coins and its circulating supply is 39,196,761 coins. The official website for Ethersocial is ethersocial.network . Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation . The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network

Buying and Selling Ethersocial

Ethersocial can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethersocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethersocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

