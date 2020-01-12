Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 465,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

