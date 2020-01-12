Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evonik Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

