Fiii Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,450.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Fiii coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $101,450.00 and approximately $1,077.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.01976119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00186708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00124748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fiii is fiii.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

