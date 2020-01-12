FintruX Network (FTX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $129.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $728,615.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00125112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

