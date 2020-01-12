First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Receives $18.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after buying an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,671,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,469,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 5,106,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

