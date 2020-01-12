First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) vs. AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Head-To-Head Survey

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $300.93 million 7.49 -$204.16 million ($0.21) -52.43 AngloGold Ashanti $3.94 billion 2.30 $133.00 million $0.53 41.26

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -48.30% -0.81% -0.53% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Majestic Silver and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 AngloGold Ashanti 0 1 4 0 2.80

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus target price of $9.85, suggesting a potential downside of 10.54%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $19.54, suggesting a potential downside of 10.67%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats First Majestic Silver on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

