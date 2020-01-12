First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 43.9% in December

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 17,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $169.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.79. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 17.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First United by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the second quarter worth about $3,443,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First United by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First United during the third quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First United by 23.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

