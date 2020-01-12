Flash (FLASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $515.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $515.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

