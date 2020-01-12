FunFair Market Cap Achieves $18.53 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Vebitcoin and Ethfinex. FunFair has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $350,225.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Binance, ABCC, Gate.io, Livecoin, Vebitcoin and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

