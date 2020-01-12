General Attention Currency Achieves Market Cap of $19.91 Million (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One General Attention Currency token can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00024428 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Livecoin, Fatbtc and Crex24. General Attention Currency has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and $1,593.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark . General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io . General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, STEX, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

