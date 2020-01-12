GET Protocol Price Reaches $0.33 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $26,951.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

