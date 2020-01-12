Gexan Trading Up 297% Over Last 7 Days (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 168.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 297% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $100,044.00 and approximately $19,270.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00052055 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00797511 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00209196 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004582 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00077985 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001709 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,768,742 coins and its circulating supply is 2,445,950 coins.

The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

