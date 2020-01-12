Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,596. The company has a market capitalization of $838.27 million, a PE ratio of -70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

