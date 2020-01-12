Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

EVK stock opened at €26.65 ($30.99) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.71.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

