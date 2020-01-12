Head-To-Head Review: Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) vs. Pretium Resources (OTCMKTS:PVG)

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Quaterra Resources alerts:

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Pretium Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $454.56 million 4.44 $36.62 million $0.54 20.15

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Quaterra Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaterra Resources N/A -6.89% -6.56% Pretium Resources 5.18% 9.57% 5.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quaterra Resources and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 62.74%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Quaterra Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc. operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Aquaterre Mineral Development Ltd. and changed its name to Quaterra Resources Inc. in October 1997. Quaterra Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.