Head to Head Survey: ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and Niu Technologies (OTCMKTS:NIU)

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.51%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Niu Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies $214.93 million 2.80 -$50.76 million ($1.39) -5.82

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies 4.88% 15.23% 6.86%

Summary

Niu Technologies beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.