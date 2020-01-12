HyperQuant Hits Market Capitalization of $48,073.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $48,073.00 and $199,144.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

