IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 774,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDT shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,765,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 183.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 739,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDT by 37.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 78,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDT by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 48,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 172.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 51,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,317. IDT has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.09.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

