Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 2,278 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,198.33 ($28.92).

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target (down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,960 ($25.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,794.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,920.54. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a GBX 72.01 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit