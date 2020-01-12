Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 2,278 Average PT from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,198.33 ($28.92).

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target (down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,960 ($25.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,794.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,920.54. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a GBX 72.01 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.