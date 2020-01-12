INO COIN Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $268.12 million and approximately $4,002.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00018244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.01968234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00186666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00124699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

