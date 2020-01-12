Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.25. 1,126,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,136. Intuit has a one year low of $202.91 and a one year high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

