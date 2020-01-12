IONChain (IONC) Trading 44.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 44.3% against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $439,634.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

