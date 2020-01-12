Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $168.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock worth $3,346,456. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.68. 738,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,784. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

