Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $168.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock worth $3,346,456. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.68. 738,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,784. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Analyst Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit