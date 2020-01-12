Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 47.7% in December

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 105,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,687. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kamada by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 89,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kamada by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMDA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

