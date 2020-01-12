Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $12,491.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $12,491.00 and $1,049.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00166467 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.