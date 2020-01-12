KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after buying an additional 1,782,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 35,383 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.57.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter.

KNOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.